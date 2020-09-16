News

Playground strategy for future vision

By James Bennett

Council adopted a draft strategy that focuses on how it can improve its playgrounds and surrounding spaces.



Greater Shepparton City Council agreed to adopt a draft plan on how it wants its playgrounds to meet community standards for the next 10 years.

The Play Space Strategy 2020-2030 focuses on how council could create fun spaces and inclusivity, and cater for all ages at its playgrounds and surrounding spaces.

The plan details council strategy's on upgrading, managing and maintaining its facilities.

Moving the motion on Tuesday night, September 15, Cr Fern Summer said the strategy targeted 30 per cent of the Greater Shepparton population.

“Perhaps shade sails are important and should be over all of the play equipment,” she said.

“There's a suggestion [playgrounds] should be fenced for safety reasons, but we really need primary care givers’ perspective on what they think would be a safe and fun option for their kids.”

Cr Summer said she hoped the strategy could translate to a 10-year capital plan that would review and upgrade existing playgrounds.

The strategy focuses only on council-owned playgrounds and does not cover private playgrounds, skate parks, sporting venues, bike tracks or outdoor fitness equipment.

The number of playgrounds across the municipality has increased from 64 to 88 in the past 15 years.

The strategy will go on public notice for submissions from October 26 until December 7.

