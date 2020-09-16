Giants’ big effort

There might not be much footy being played in the regions, but that doesn't mean fans are sitting around doing nothing.

AFL Victoria Country Masters team Goulburn Valley Giants have taken on September's Long Run challenge of running 72 km to raise funds for prostate cancer awareness and research.

The footy club for over-35s has blasted out of the starters’ blocks, with more than $1700 raised out of a targeted $3000 in just two weeks.

Club president David Davis said COVID-19 had put a real dampener on the 2020 footy season.

“When we were forced to scrap our footy-playing, we thought what else can we do?" Mr Davis said.

When a team member's father lost his battle with prostate cancer it was decided to take on the Long Run challenge to run, walk, or wheel 72 km during September to help raise awareness of the disease, which sees more than 16,700 cases diagnosed each year.

Mr Davis said Giants members had taken up the challenge with passion.

“We're 14 days into it and we've had members who have already finished the 72 km and are now doing it again, either walking or on a bike,” he said.

Mr Davis said the 90-member Giants club was all about the health and wellbeing of members.

“Some play footy and some don't, but we meet every Wednesday at the Kialla sports reserve and then have a beer. It opens up the avenue for a chat,” he said.

Members also meet every Wednesday from 5.30 pm to do laps of Victoria Park Lake in small groups in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

Anyone wanting to join The Long Run September challenge can sign up at https://www.thelongrun.org.au/the-challenge