Cobram swimming pool kiosk targeted by offenders

By Liz Mellino

Unknown offenders forced entry into the kiosk at the Cobram public swimming pool on September 11.

Cobram police officers confirmed they were investigating the incident at the Punt Rd premises.

It is understood the offenders gained entry into the kiosk by damaging the roller door, however nothing was stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

Stolen car found

Nathalia police officers have recovered a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found and appeared to have collided with a tree along Stewarts Bridge Rd, in the lower Moira area.

Investigations are ongoing into how the vehicle was found to be in the location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nathalia police station on 5866 2404.

Bin set on fire

A recycling bin at the rear of the Numurkah Hotel was set alight early on September 9.

Police confirmed the bin was destroyed during the incident which has been deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to contact the Numurkah police station on 5862 3311.

Community thanked for survey contribution

Moira Shire police officers have thanked community members for taking part in a recent police survey, with the results showing people wanted to see an increase in police visibility.

Sergeant John Higgins said the while majority of the results were positive, they received an "overwhelming" response regarding police presence in town.

“People want to see police on foot, on bikes and in vehicles patrolling their towns — we have listened to what people have said, and acted,” he said.

“The addition of extra operational police in Moira will enable us to provide more of a visible police presence.”

Sgt Higgins said local members were being being tasked to conduct foot patrols along the retail areas of the towns, with bike patrols also on the cards for the coming months.

He said the results also indicated a positive response in regards to safety, with Moira Shire community members generally feeling safe at home and when out in public space.

“Most people in Moira are respectful of their police and pleased with the assistance police provided them,” he said.

