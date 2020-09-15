News

Mooroopna man given community corrections order

By Lachlan Durling

A Mooroopna man has been given a community corrections order after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Marty Joyce, 40, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on September 11 after police attended an address and found two zip-lock bags containing small quantities of a crystal-like substance.

The court heard Joyce had a long involvement with drugs, using methamphetamine “for about the past decade”.

However his lawyer argued an early admission of guilt was in Joyce's favour.

“At the time of his arrest he pointed to the zip lock bags and acknowledged he would be charged for that,” lawyer Lawrence Waugh said.

Mr Waugh said Joyce’s use of the drug was due to stress, and that he was trying to make the past right.

“My client acknowledges it’s a failing,” he said.

Mr Waugh said his client knew it was not the first occasion someone had told him he needed to take control of his life.

``My client is struggling to take the right path,” he said.

“Taking him away from drugs would be a good start,” magistrate Peter Dunn said.

Mr Dunn said he was not convinced stress was the cause of Joyce’s addiction.

“I’m not so sure, people find excuses for using drugs or drinking too much. The reality is some people find it pleasurable,” he said.

The court heard Joyce was “batting a bit below 50 per cent” in his past performance with corrections orders, breaching four out of five previous orders and has previously sought help through Odyssey House.

He was sentenced to 80 hours of community work, judicial monitoring and to take part in rehabilitation programs.

