Professor to speak on energy supply for Beneath the Wisteria

Griffiths University's Professor Ian Lowe is guest speaker at Wednesday's online Beneath The Wisteria meeting from 10 am.

Prof Lowe is a physicist who has been working for the past 40 years on aspects of energy supply and use, especially environmental consequences such as climate change, as well as the broader issue of sustainable futures.

He led the Australian Conservation Foundation for a decade from 2004 and was the Humanist of the Year in 1988.

Today's meeting is another in the monthly series of talks organised by former News editor Robert McLean to highlight the issue of climate change and its consequences.

Today's hour-long Zoom presentation is free, and will be followed by a Q&A session. The session can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3i5FScH

For more information, contact Mr McLean on 0400 502 199 or via email at [email protected]