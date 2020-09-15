News

Shepparton News wins two Rural Press Club awards

By Shepparton News

Winner: News senior journalist Charmayne Allison during the Rural Press Club Victoria's awards virtual awards night on Thursday where she won the best feature story (print).

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite has been named Rural Press Club’s photographer of the year.

News senior reporter Charmayne Allison also won the best feature story (print), while Mr Braithwaite’s colleague Megan Fisher was commended for the best sports photo, at the virtual awards ceremony on Thursday night.

McPherson Media Group director, content and audience Christine Anderson said it was a credit to Mr Braithwaite, Ms Allison and Ms Fisher.

“To have all three nominated in the highly-sought after awards was an honour, but for all of them to be recognised is outstanding, and a reflection of their hard work,” Mrs Anderson said.

“COVID-19 has changed the ways in which we can report on the happenings of the Goulburn Valley, but it has not stopped our photographers and reporters from rising above.

“The fact we had three people acknowledged is something not only McPherson Media Group is proud of, but something our community should feel proud to have.”

Judges said Mr Braithwaite “exhibited a very high standard of work across all categories, showing creativity and thought, which proved he is obviously at home in many situations”.

But Mr Braithwaite said he was shocked to have won.

“It would not have been possible if not for the people of our communities, and their willingness to let me capture their faces and tell their stories,” he said.

Mr Braithwaite was also commended in the best photography (news) category for his striking shot of the Euroa hill on fire earlier this year, while Ms Fisher was commended for best photography (sport) for a photo she took of a young Shepparton football team celebrating a premiership.

Ms Allison was commended in the journalist of the year category, and judges said her care and compassion was evident in her reporting.

“She has a tell-all style that starts healthy conversations in the communities she covers about mental health,” they said.

She won the best feature story (print) for her story “Last boy standing” – about a Tatura man who lost two of his brothers to suicide.

