Shepparton could open up in a ‘few’ days, Andrews confirms

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged regional Victoria could open up in just "a few" days as coronavirus cases continue to drop.

The news comes as Victoria recorded 35 coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily number of cases in 11 weeks.

Mr Andrews said regional Victoria could go to step three, which would see no restrictions on leaving home, public gatherings of up to 10 people outdoors allowed, up to five visitors from one other household and hospitality to return to outdoor seating only.

For Gouge Linen and Garment Services owner Rob Priestly — whose business relies heavily on the accommodation, hospitality and healthcare industries — it was welcome news.

“We’re running at about half pace, those guys particularly in accommodation but also in hospitality are really hurting, and every day counts,” he said.

“It’s been a substantial downturn on our business; even the healthcare system has been tracking below normal volumes due to the cancellation of elective surgeries.”

Terminus Hotel co-owner Greg Brassil welcomed the possibility of reaching step three, but said outdoor seating arrangements for hospitality businesses in Greater Shepparton could cause some headaches.

“It would be super hard for cafes that only have tiny outdoor areas,” he said.

“It's also hard to book people in for outdoor seating only — everything will be booked out a week in advance, and if it rains, it'd have to be cancelled.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson said he had been in talks with Greater Shepparton City Council and other key business figures to iron out expanded European-style "al fresco" seating arrangements.

Adjoining land-holders would be asked to share their space when not in use with cafes, restaurants and pubs who needed extra outdoor capacity to seat diners.

“I think it's a real possibility. I think there's a real chance for hospitality businesses to get something going before we go back to a form of what we’re used to with no restrictions,” Mr Anderson said.