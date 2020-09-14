Two big tenders to be considered at upcoming Shepparton council meeting

Greater Shepparton City Council will make its final decisions before transitioning to a one month caretaker period at Tuesday's council meeting.

At the meeting, the council will consider accepting two $3 million tenders for road upgrades at Maude St and near the new Shepparton Arts Museum.

According to the meeting's agenda, these include upgrades to the intersection at Wyndham and Fitzjohn Sts, and signalisation at Wyndham, Hassett and McIntosh Sts.

The tender also includes road widening on Wyndham St.

The agenda goes on to say the Maude St upgrade contract covers the final two stages of the revitalisation project that includes streetscaping between Vaughan and High Sts, Maude and Vaughan St signalisation, road upgrades and installing tree cells and street furniture.

Council has also been asked to approve 10-year lease extensions at the Shepparton Aerodrome.

Nine hangar leases will be presented and if approved continue through to June 30, 2030. The leases also include a 10-year extension option.

Finally, the council will also consider its Greater Shepparton Best Start Early Years Plan

2020-2025.

The plan outlines council's strategy to improve learning, health and wellbeing outcomes for children aged zero to six.

It was well supported by council during its draft stage at the July ordinary meeting.