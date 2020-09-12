News

Shepparton’s Narrazee family sells masks in community-focused project

By Madi Chwasta

It mask be love: Shepparton's Narrazee family is giving back to the community through its mask project.

1 of 1

Shepparton business owners Ashley and Naz Narrazee had no intention to sell masks when they were made compulsory a couple of months ago.

But they couldn't help it when they saw there was a community need.

“We went to school and some of the teachers said there were no masks left for their families - the shelves were wiped clean,” Ms Narrazee said.

“We also noticed people started putting the prices way too high.”

The Narrazees, who sell dog accessories online and to retailers Australia-wide under ‘Narrazee Pets’, decided they would get into the mask business - but it had to be community-focused.

They started selling masks for $10 each online under the name ‘Mask Be Love', and have pledged $2 of each sale to local charities.

And 10 per cent of the masks they order will be donated to others, with about 175 masks already distributed to Shepparton-based charity People Supporting People and throughout the community.

“We've given them to posties, school teachers, and families who look like they need some,” Ms Narrazee said.

“Everyone has loved them - they say they're really good and more breathable than others.”

Ms Narrazee said they were barely making any profit, with the cost covering merchant fees and setting up the online platform.

The project is in its early days - the money donated from the mask sales will be given out in $200 lots, and they are coming close to sending their first cheque to People Supporting People.

While the Narrazees are hoping the initiative will grow and others will spread the word, they say it has been worth it already.

“If we bought it and no-one buys it, that's our charity,” Ms Narrazee said.

“We're more than happy to give all the masks away.

“But we want it to continue so we can give back more.”

To purchase masks from Mask Belove, visit maskbelove.org, @maskbeloveau on Instagram or https://www.facebook.com/MaskBeLoveAU

Latest articles

News

Police seeking information on liquor theft

Shepparton police have released an image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries relating to a liquor theft in July. Police would like to speak with this man in relation to the incident at an Archer St liquor retailer. Anyone with...

Shepparton News
News

New electric car charging stations set for Greater Shepparton

Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to recharge in the region as Greater Shepparton was chosen as one of 17 sites across Victoria to house a new electric car charging station. In a bid to help electric vehicle drivers tour regional Victori...

Morgan Dyer
News

Expanded outdoor seating explored

European alfresco-style dining could be arriving in Shepparton as a way to draw more trade for hospitality.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Skipping COVID roadmap step a possibility, says premier

Regional Victorians could skip a step in the COVID roadmap if active case remain low, meaning patrons could also return to sit-down meals rather than the current takeaway and delivery options.

James Bennett
News

Changes for regional Victoria could come sooner

REGIONAL Victorians could skip a step in the current COVID roadmap if numbers continue to remain low.

Andrew Johnston