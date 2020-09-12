Shepparton’s Narrazee family sells masks in community-focused project

Shepparton business owners Ashley and Naz Narrazee had no intention to sell masks when they were made compulsory a couple of months ago.

But they couldn't help it when they saw there was a community need.

“We went to school and some of the teachers said there were no masks left for their families - the shelves were wiped clean,” Ms Narrazee said.

“We also noticed people started putting the prices way too high.”

The Narrazees, who sell dog accessories online and to retailers Australia-wide under ‘Narrazee Pets’, decided they would get into the mask business - but it had to be community-focused.

They started selling masks for $10 each online under the name ‘Mask Be Love', and have pledged $2 of each sale to local charities.

And 10 per cent of the masks they order will be donated to others, with about 175 masks already distributed to Shepparton-based charity People Supporting People and throughout the community.

“We've given them to posties, school teachers, and families who look like they need some,” Ms Narrazee said.

“Everyone has loved them - they say they're really good and more breathable than others.”

Ms Narrazee said they were barely making any profit, with the cost covering merchant fees and setting up the online platform.

The project is in its early days - the money donated from the mask sales will be given out in $200 lots, and they are coming close to sending their first cheque to People Supporting People.

While the Narrazees are hoping the initiative will grow and others will spread the word, they say it has been worth it already.

“If we bought it and no-one buys it, that's our charity,” Ms Narrazee said.

“We're more than happy to give all the masks away.

“But we want it to continue so we can give back more.”

To purchase masks from Mask Belove, visit maskbelove.org, @maskbeloveau on Instagram or https://www.facebook.com/MaskBeLoveAU