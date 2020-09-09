News

Repairs to Aquamoves’ indoor pool are progressing well

By Aydin Payne

Repair works: Renovations to Aquamoves' 25-metre indoor pool are progressing well.

The closure of Aquamoves under stage three restrictions has allowed renovations on the 25-metre indoor pool to get under way.

Greater Shepparton City Council revealed on Wednesday, September 8, works on retiling the indoor lap pool were progressing well.

Mitcham-based company On Time Developments has been busy stripping back the tiles on the pool, and the next stage of the repairs will include preparing the pool and immediate surrounds for new tiles to be laid.

The retiling project is expected to be finished by late November.

Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastructure Phil Hoare emphasised the need for repairs on the ageing pool.

“Prior to COVID-19, Aquamoves was receiving more than 650,000 visitors annually, with the 25-metre pool being one of the facility’s key attractions,” Mr Hoare said.

“However, after 23 years of high usage, a major upgrade was needed in order to continue meeting our community’s needs in a safe manner.

“This is an important community facility and as well as ensuring the safety of the pool, these significant works will also reduce the ongoing operational repair and maintenance costs.”

Although the 25-metre indoor pool will not be available until works are completed, once coronavirus restrictions are eased, Aquamoves’ leisure and hydrotherapy pools will be ready for use.

