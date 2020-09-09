News

Open up for R U OK? Day

By John Lewis

R U OK? Day organisers gathered in a canola crop near Shepparton to highlight today's 12th annual national day of action encouraging people to start conversations about mental health struggles.

1 of 1

In this challenging year, asking a simple question might be a springboard to a vital conversation about someone's mental health.

That's the message from experts marking today's annual R U OK? Day, which aims to emphasise the importance of continuing talking to people who might be struggling with mental health issues.

Goulburn Valley Area Mental Health Services director Pam Ewart said the year had been a challenging one for people facing job loss, financial stress and increased anxiety due to COVID-19.

Ms Ewart said it was important for everyone to stay connected and check in on each other regularly.

“You do not have to be a professional to ask someone how they’re going and get the conversation started around mental health,” Ms Ewart said.

She said the R U OK? initiative was a useful tool to start chatting.

“R U OK? Day is a great catalyst to get the conversation started, and simply commenting on recent changes in someone’s behaviour might give them the opportunity to discuss any issues they are experiencing,” Ms Ewart said.

“Just feeling like you are being heard and that someone has taken the time to check on you can change, or even save, a person’s life.”

This year's day of action is centred on the theme "there’s more to say after R U OK?"

The national organisation's chief executive, Katherine Newton, said continuing the conversation was the next challenge after the initial question was asked.

“When someone in your life is struggling it’s natural to ask them if they’re okay, but it
can sometimes be difficult to know what to say next,” Ms Newton said.

She said R U OK? had free resources, including a conversation guide to help break down concerns about approaching a meaningful conversation.

The free resources are available at www.ruok.org.au

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Latest articles

News

Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

WHEN it rains, it pours. And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run. On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63km endurance event. The distance was finalised after Luke’s property...

Brayden May
News

Echuca woman overwhelmed by support after house fire

The 83-year-old escaped injury after her River St home went up in flames in late July

Ivy Jensen
News

Baby Tex surprises new mum with proposal hours after Echuca birth

HAVING a baby and a marriage proposal are among the most momentous occasions in your life. For Tongala’s Liz Laird, she got both within hours of each other. Her partner, Michael Chapman, popped the question using their newborn son Tex as the...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer