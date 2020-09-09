Open up for R U OK? Day

In this challenging year, asking a simple question might be a springboard to a vital conversation about someone's mental health.

That's the message from experts marking today's annual R U OK? Day, which aims to emphasise the importance of continuing talking to people who might be struggling with mental health issues.

Goulburn Valley Area Mental Health Services director Pam Ewart said the year had been a challenging one for people facing job loss, financial stress and increased anxiety due to COVID-19.

Ms Ewart said it was important for everyone to stay connected and check in on each other regularly.

“You do not have to be a professional to ask someone how they’re going and get the conversation started around mental health,” Ms Ewart said.

She said the R U OK? initiative was a useful tool to start chatting.

“R U OK? Day is a great catalyst to get the conversation started, and simply commenting on recent changes in someone’s behaviour might give them the opportunity to discuss any issues they are experiencing,” Ms Ewart said.

“Just feeling like you are being heard and that someone has taken the time to check on you can change, or even save, a person’s life.”

This year's day of action is centred on the theme "there’s more to say after R U OK?"

The national organisation's chief executive, Katherine Newton, said continuing the conversation was the next challenge after the initial question was asked.

“When someone in your life is struggling it’s natural to ask them if they’re okay, but it

can sometimes be difficult to know what to say next,” Ms Newton said.

She said R U OK? had free resources, including a conversation guide to help break down concerns about approaching a meaningful conversation.

The free resources are available at www.ruok.org.au

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support call Lifeline on 13 11 14.