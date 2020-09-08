News

Shepparton parents warned about social media video

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Parents have been warned to monitor their kids' social media usage.

1 of 1

Parents have been warned to monitor their children's social media usage due to a video of a person taking their own life circulating on social media platforms.

The video has been circulating on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The eSafety Commissioner is encouraging people who encounter the content to report it to the social media platform they've seen it on.

eSafety advice is to exercise discretion in any communication about this incident and encourage others to do the same.

“In particular, please avoid raising the issue with students who may not have heard or been exposed to it,” a statement read.

“Drawing students’ attention to the issue may cause unnecessary worry or distress and increase exposure.

“If you are working with schools, we advise that they monitor those students who are more vulnerable and at-risk, and check-in with them about their interactions on and offline.”

If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 131 114, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800, MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978 or headspace on 1800 650 890.

