Neall the new principal at GSSC’s Wanganui campus

For the new principal of Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Wanganui campus, Jon Neall, education is about much more than gaining knowledge.

In these uncertain times, now more than ever, Mr Neall believes teaching students adaptability and resourcefulness is key to their success in the unpredictable working environments of the future.

“I think education is more broadly about teaching students how to find their own answers to the problems the world throws at you,” he said.

“Content knowledge will always have its place, but we need to teach students to work in team environments with problem solving skills, understanding the idea that one job for life isn’t realistic anymore.

“There’ll be jobs our young people will be doing that haven’t been invented yet.”

Along with flexibility, another key part of Mr Neall's ethos is about supporting students.

In 2016, Mr Neall was appointed principal of Edenhope College, where he worked in a combined leadership and teaching role starting in 2011.

With a much smaller cohort of students at Edenhope relative to Wanganui, Mr Neall said he had developed a "small school" way of doing things, a modus operandi he will be bringing to Wanganui.

“Students understanding that there’s people really close to them, teachers or school leaders, out there who have their backs, is so important,” he said.

“I know from experience that the adage holds true; ‘If they (students) don’t know how much you care, they don’t care much for what you know.”

Growing up, all Mr Neall ever wanted to do was teach humanities, pouring over history books for hours as a kid.

“For me, it’s all about the great stories we tell as humans, and as a teacher, I’ve tried to pass that love for storytelling on to students,” he said.

As well as teaching history, Mr Neall has extensive experience teaching across many subjects, including VCE English, business management and a range of humanities classes.

Although teaching is something still on his mind, Mr Neall said his focus was on getting to know the students, families and wider school community at Wanganui.

“That small school way of doing things where we get to know people well will be welcomed in the Wanganui school community,” he said.

“Keeping that focus is very important.”

Mr Neall said it was a privilege to be part of the Greater Shepparton Secondary School project.

“What I see there already is a focus on lots of students, with each of those students belonging to a tighter knit community,” he said.

“I think the super school is a perfect place to teach broad adaptability skills.”

Mr Neall will be replacing long-serving principal Ken Murray, beginning in Term 4.