NCN Health seeking volunteers in Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia

By Jessica Ball

NCN Health is on the look out for volunteers to connect digitally with residents.

From those up for chat on the phone to those talented enough to put on Zoom performance, NCN Health is calling out for volunteers.

With opportunities available with the Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia aged and palliative care facilities, NCN Health volunteer co-ordinator Jacquie Hughes said volunteering was more important than ever before.

“It's about keeping connected for both the volunteer and the person they're helping,” she said.

“For some of our volunteers it's the only social connection they have.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic is not putting a stop to volunteering, Ms Hughes said it had changed the way it looked but there were plenty of ways to connect with residents.

“Reading newspapers online to residents, for example – reading The Weekly Times to one of our retired farmers in residence at The Lodge via telephone or Zoom,” she said.

“Sewing fabric face masks. If you are not sure how, we help you access the approved Department of Health and Human Services pattern.

“Singing or musical entertainment; we are looking for talented volunteers who can sing or play an instrument.

“At the moment we can only do this via Zoom, but once COVID-19 restrictions relax you can perform in-house.”

Ideal for retirees, students and those thinking about a career change into the health industry, Ms Hughes said she would work with prospective volunteers to match them up with the right fit.

For more information, contact Ms Hughes at [email protected] or phone 5862 0598.

