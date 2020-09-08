News

Shepparton and Spoon Island mayors meet for happiness talks

By John Lewis

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdulla presents Spoon Island Mayor Bree McLarty, 8, with the latest island resident, Happy Go Lucky.

There were no apparent cross-border issues or pandemic policy differences when the City of Greater Shepparton mayor met the mayor of Spoon Island yesterday.

There was only one item on the agenda: How to spread public happiness.

When Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah read last week's News story about Murchison's Spoon Island Mayor Bree McLarty and her mission to spread community joy, she was determined to meet her young counterpart.

“I thought it was so cute and creative and a really happy story," Cr Abdullah said.

When the two met outside eight-year-old Bree's Willoughby St home yesterday, the mayor of Spoon Island had some advice for her senior colleague.

“You could try to make your own Spoon Island,” Mayor McLarty said.

Cr Abdullah nodded sagely, a smile hidden behind her mandatory face mask.

Mayor McLarty confirmed Spoon Island residents were mask-free because there was no coronavirus on the island.

Asked why all her residents looked so happy, the young mayor had her answer ready.

“Because they were all made with love,” she said, bursting with pride.

Cr Abdullah presented Mayor McLarty with a new resident for Spoon Island, a jolly-looking person called Happy Go Lucky who sported rainbow-coloured hair and a little mehndi-influenced Indian brooch. The addition increased the island's population to 24 — nine more than last week.

“The Mayor of Spoon Island has shown real leadership. We really need children to be creative and spread happiness; I hope all the children in Shepparton create their own Spoon Islands, Cr Abdullah said.

Mayor McLarty stood up straight and flashed another beam of pride.

“We've got old people and young people and even some aliens. Everyone's welcome as long as they bring happiness,” she said.

