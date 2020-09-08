News

Local animal shelters brace for kitten season, as residents urged to desex cats

By Charmayne Allison

Goulburn Valley Pet Adoption and Rehoming founder Tilliah Brooks.

1 of 1

Local animal shelters are bracing for an influx of kittens looking for new homes, as kitten season kicks off in Victoria this month.

Greater Shepparton residents are being urged to desex their cats, with breeding season running from spring through to autumn — and longer if temperatures stay warm.

Cats can start breeding from as young as 16 weeks old and have very little difficulty conceiving and giving birth.

This means nearly every undesexed female cat who is exposed to an undesexed male during the warmer months will become pregnant.

Goulburn Valley Pet Adoption and Rehoming founder Tilliah Brooks said Greater Shepparton had a "massive" kitten and cat overpopulation problem.

"If you’re thinking about getting your cat or kitten desexed, now is a great time to do so,” she said.

In addition to preventing unwanted litters, Ms Brooks said desexing could have many health benefits.

"Desexing reduces the likelihood your cats or dogs will get certain types of cancer, uterus and mammary infections,” she said.
"Desexing can also reduce aggression, wandering and urinary marking."
Ms Brooks said her rescue service had adopted out more cats than dogs.

"We’ve found in our local area that more people are needing to rehome kittens from unwanted litters, or adult cats, than puppies and dogs,” she said.

"We’re very lucky to have been able to find amazing homes for all of our fur babies we’ve had in foster care.”

According to RSPCA, cats and kittens are adopted at a much slower rate than dogs, and are six times less likely to be reclaimed than dogs.

Shepparton Animal Rescue and Rehoming adopts out up to 300 cats and kittens each year.

"With our amazing network of foster carers we can take in more and rehome more,” a spokesperson said.

“Before they leave the rescue, all cats and kittens are desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.

“They stay in care for as long as needed until they find their forever homes.”

The local organisation said desexing cats was a "must".

"Young cats who have litters often don’t know what to do and abandon their young,” the spokesperson said.

"This is where rescues, shelters and pounds get lumped with kittens.”

Latest articles

Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May
Sport

Kyabram’s Danny O’Brien named trainer of the season

KYABRAM’S Danny O’Brien has crowned the best season of his racing career with the prestigious Fred Hoysted Medal for Victoria’s most outstanding trainer of the 2019-20 season. It was a season of massive firsts for the...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer