Stolen quad bike found dumped in Katunga drain

Cobram police are urging motorists to remain vigilant when out on the road, with the warmer weather set to see more farm vehicles out and about.

“It is legal to drive some farm machinery on public roads and it's often the only way farmers can get from property to property,” police said.

The combination of slow-moving farm equipment and fast-moving vehicles means a serious collision can occur in a matter of seconds.

Combine this with driver distractions and police confirmed it could easily result in a serious collision with "dire consequences".

Drivers are reminded to be vigilant on our rural roads and be mindful of slow-moving vehicles.

-------------------

A computer and a soundbar were stolen from a residential address in Hovell Ct, Cobram on September 1.

Cobram detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to phone Cobram police on 5871 1977.

-------------------

A quad bike stolen from a farm in Katunga was later found dumped in a nearby drainage channel.

Police confirmed the blue Moto 400s quad bike was stolen overnight on August 30 from a property in Lorenz Rd, Katunga.

The bike was later recovered in a nearby channel and returned to its owner.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to phone Numurkah police on 5862 3311.

----------------------

A large amount of alcohol was stolen from the Tungamah Football Club rooms late last month, prompting an investigation.

Police confirmed the alcohol was stolen sometime between August 17 and September 3.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should phone Tungamah police on 5748 5508.

----------------------

Tungamah locals are being urged to remain vigilant after a number of gates have been stolen from properties in the area, the most recent being two vintage wrought iron gates stolen from farmland on Blair Rd sometime between September 3 and 5.

Police said a trailer or ute would have been needed to transport the gates.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of gates in the area is urged to phone Tungamah police on 5748 5508.