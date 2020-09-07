News

Moira Shire’s 12th COVID-19 case explained

By Jessica Ball

Moira Shire has no active cases of COVID-19 after 12th case was declared no longer active.

An inactive case of COVID-19 was recorded by the Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, September 6.

The case was initially reported on Wednesday, September 2, following a positive COVID-19 swab test at Goulburn Valley Health with NCN Health confirming the case was a Cobram resident later that day.

The case was put under review and removed from the region’s case history on Friday, September 4, while the DHHS conducted further testing of the resident, who was not displaying any symptoms.

On Sunday, the same case was reported by DHHS for a second time but was no longer considered active.

It becomes the 12th confirmed case of COVID-19 ever recorded in the shire, none of which remain active.

A NCN Health spokesperson confirmed contact tracing had been done by the department’s Public Health Unit and all close contacts of the COVID-19 case were isolating and would be tested.

NCN Health chief executive Jacque Phillips said she understood the community wanted more information about the positive case, and his or her movements.

‘‘I understand this is an anxious time for the community,’’ she said.

‘‘Please be assured that contact tracing is done thoroughly by the DHHS Public Health Unit and this includes the places that confirmed cases have visited.

‘‘All people and places who are close contacts will be contacted directly by the Public Health Unit.’’

Ms Phillips said NCN Health would continue to keep the community updated on any COVID-19 positive cases and information from the DHHS.

She urged the community to stay vigilant.

‘‘I know the community are tired, frustrated and worried, however, if you follow the public health advice, the risk of infection from COVID-19 is low,’’ Ms Phillips said.

‘‘Ensure you practice social distancing, staying 1.5 m away from others, and follow good hand hygiene.

‘‘If you feel unwell, stay home and arrange to get tested.

‘‘All of these things together significantly reduces risk of infection to you and your family.’’

As of Monday afternoon there were 95 active cases of COVID-19 in regional Victoria with the state's total sitting at 1781.

The daily regional case average was 5.3, calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.

