Council’s Volunteer Recognition Awards will be held via online ceremony

By Madi Chwasta

Last year's ceremony: Greater Shepparton's 2019 Male Volunteer of the Year Dhami Singh.

The Greater Shepparton Volunteer Recognition Awards will be held via an online virtual awards ceremony on Monday, September 21, at 6pm.

The 10th annual event, which is normally held at Riverlinks Eastbank, will be streamed live on Greater Shepparton City Council’s Facebook page and website.

Council received 21 nominations across the five categories, which are Female Volunteer of the Year, Male Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Long Serving Volunteer of the Year and Team Volunteer of the Year

Council community wellbeing manager Amanda Tingay hoped the community would take the time to tune in.

“We’re encouraging everyone to log on to be able to celebrate, thank and recognise the volunteers who work tirelessly to deliver services,” she said.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said it was more important now than ever to recognise the value of the region’s volunteers.

“COVID-19 continues to affect many different aspects of our life, and while it will stop us from gathering together for the awards, it won’t stop us from recognising some of the most amazing people we have in our region online,” she said.

“Our region has been faced with some tough situations in 2020, and consistently it is volunteers who help us to the other side.”

The stream can be accessed on Monday, September 21 at 6 pm through Greater Shepparton City Council’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=greater%20shepparton%20city%20council and website: www.greatersheppaton.com.au

