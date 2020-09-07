Step up for GV Pride online challenge

COVID-19 restrictions might have stifled public gatherings, but Shepparton's LGBTI community has re-imagined its annual Out in The Open Festival to make sure people are kept physically and mentally heathy.

A GV Pride Fun Run/Walk around Victoria Park Lake planned for October will now become a 10-day online Pride Step Challenge.

Event co-ordinator Bronwyn Cole said people could register to take part in the challenge, record their daily step count and then walk around the lake on the final day, Sunday November 1, restrictions permitting.

“There will be art displays and showbags with rainbow items and a chance to take a photo in small groups,” Ms Cole said.

She said if people need pedometers, they can pick them up at locations made available when they register.

“Alternatively, GV Pride members can deliver pedometers to vulnerable people,” Ms Cole said.

She said it was important to keep spirits up during this period of enforced isolation.

“Even though we can’t get together and party as we’d all like to, we want people to feel connected and part of our community in a positive way,” Ms Cole said.

She said lockdown had been hard on younger people struggling with gender identity issues.

“Young people who are still trying to work themselves out are missing support. Not being able to get out and discuss their situation has been difficult.

“It’s one more pressure on people who are already vulnerable,” she said.

Ms Cole invited all community members to take part in the 10-day Pride Step Challenge which runs from October 22 to November 1.

Registration is free at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/gv-pride-fun-runwalk-thu-22-oct-to-sun-1-nov-registration-110454376012

The annual OutintheOpen Festival will also be a virtual affair with Carnival Day on November 1 moving online with live music, forums, drag story-time, community brunch and care/wellbeing packages available.