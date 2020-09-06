Darcy is a winner for Father’s Day

The latest addition to Darcy Hoge's shed is a Milwaukee C12JSR M12 radio thanks to Ultimate Fasteners Shepparton - and a cheeky punchline.

Yes, Darcy's submission to the Shepparton News' Dad Jokes Competition made his Father's Day that bit more special.

When he collected the prize on Friday, he said his joke was tested on the family - and it tested their patience.

“I thought I may as well enter and so I used one that I would tell my sister - she works in a pharmacy, but she didn't laugh all that much,” he laughed.

His joke, while long-winded, was tailored to the Shepparton area.

“When I was younger I had a casual job packing shelves at a local chemist. One day a hearse was on its way to the Pine Lodge Cemetery when it was involved in a car accident right outside work,” it goes.

“Luckily no-one was injured, but the rear hatch was flung open from the impact and the casket was thrown from the vehicle.

“The casket skid across Wyndham St, crossed two lanes of traffic and the centre median strip, taking out a set of traffic lights, and got airborne as it hit the gutter outside the chemist.

“Customers and staff screamed and ran for cover as the casket smashed through the glass window. Straight into the front display of cold and flu medication — and that stopped the coffin.”

Darcy already has a Milwaukee drill and battery, so it was the perfect addition to the set.