Female assaulted during Shepparton road rage incident

News
Female assaulted during Shepparton road rage incidentBy Liz Mellino
A road rage incident in Shepparton on Wednesday resulted in a female being assaulted and a good samaritan punched.
Shepparton police First Constable Sophie Lia said a 26-year-old female was man handled and another person punched during the incident, which occurred on September 2 at 2.15 pm in a Numurkah Rd supermarket car park.
It is understood the female was man handled by a male before a witness stepped in to offer assistance.
Police confirmed the female was not injured during the incident.
First Constable Lia said while a suspect was assisting police with their inquiries, not all witnesses had spoken to police.
● Anyone with witnessed the incident is urged to phone First Constable Lia at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.
-----------------------------------
Shepparton police are hoping to identify a masked man who they believe could assist in their inquiries into a recent retail theft.
Police confirmed a Shepparton retailer suffered a store theft on August 28.
The male captured on CCTV footage, wearing a camouflage hat, black face covering and a black hoody, could assist police with their investigation.
● Anyone who can identify the masked man is urged to phone the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.
Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au