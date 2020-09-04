Female assaulted during Shepparton road rage incident

A road rage incident in Shepparton on Wednesday resulted in a female being assaulted and a good samaritan punched.

Shepparton police First Constable Sophie Lia said a 26-year-old female was man handled and another person punched during the incident, which occurred on September 2 at 2.15 pm in a Numurkah Rd supermarket car park.

It is understood the female was man handled by a male before a witness stepped in to offer assistance.

Police confirmed the female was not injured during the incident.

First Constable Lia said while a suspect was assisting police with their inquiries, not all witnesses had spoken to police.

● Anyone with witnessed the incident is urged to phone First Constable Lia at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

-----------------------------------

Shepparton police are hoping to identify a masked man who they believe could assist in their inquiries into a recent retail theft.

Police confirmed a Shepparton retailer suffered a store theft on August 28.

The male captured on CCTV footage, wearing a camouflage hat, black face covering and a black hoody, could assist police with their investigation.

● Anyone who can identify the masked man is urged to phone the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au