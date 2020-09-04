Small towns to benefit from combined $1 million in federal funding

Small towns across Greater Shepparton will share in $1 million of Federal Government funding.

The cash splash is thanks to the government's Drought Communities Program and will be used to upgrade local sporting facilities, construct new walking paths and deliver a series of events designed to support residents’ health and wellbeing.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum announced the funding on Friday and said the government would work with Greater Shepparton City Council to deliver the projects.

“It’s a great program from the Federal Government's perspective to be able to help local councils who are affected by the drought,” Mr Drum said.

“It’s even better that local councils take these funds and take it out in areas that are directly affected by agriculture.

“We understand if we give council these responsibilities they will use it wisely and I think that’s the way it should be - it should be local government explaining what their priorities are, not the Federal Government telling them how to spend money.”

The funding will upgrade the Merrigum netball courts and Katandra West tennis courts, construct a new walking path at Tallygaroopna and construct a new walking and cycling path at Tatura, renew the Tatura Park Exhibition and Event Complex, construct a shade sail at Toolamba Colaura Gardens and deliver a number of events across the region.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said the projects were expected to create more jobs in the region.

“This $1 million in funding will go towards projects in some of our smaller towns which have been on our radar for some time,” Cr Abdullah said.

“The community have advocated strongly for these projects and we are so glad that finally we have got funding to support those projects.

“All these projects, bring jobs to our local economy and it helps stimulate the economy . . . and that's what we are delighted about,” she said.

Merrigum Football Netball Club committee member Nathan Pell said the club was ecstatic about the netball court upgrade.

“This project is really exciting for the club,” Mr Pell said.

“It's been a long time coming and a lot of work from the committee both from the club and recreational reserve perspective over the last nine to 10 years.

“With the introduction of an extra three teams over the last few years and the league expanding we haven't had the ability to have two compliance courts.

“We have around 50 to 60 regular netballers using these courts both on training days and match days.”

The project will also benefit the Merrigum Tennis Club.

“The project will involve two multi-purpose courts which will be both a netball and tennis facility,” Mr Pell said.

“It’s fantastic to be able to work in with the tennis club to be able to come together and create a project that will benefit two users groups.

“We expect to start the project in the off-season and for them to be ready for the start of the 2021 season,” he said.

Council said the other projects were expected to begin in the near future.

More local news

You Heard it Here: September 3

Diamond milestone for the Malins