Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants offering takeaway

Aloi Thai, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 pm to 8 pm; Thursday to Saturday, 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5858 5720.

The Aussie Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 4.30 pm to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5821 4011.

Bank Street Wood Fired Pizza & Gardens, Avenel

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 5 pm to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5796 2522.

Belcibo & Co, Shepparton

Opening hours: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, 7 am to 3 pm; Friday and Saturday, 7 am to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway breakfast and lunch, with takeaway dinner available on Friday and Saturday (orders to be placed by 7.30 pm).

Contact: Phone 0411 878 378.

Bicaro’s Ristorante, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 pm to 8 pm.

Details: Pick-up only, orders and payment will only be taken over the phone.

Contact: Phone 5831 8880.

Bill & Beat’s, Mooroopna

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 1 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 1 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5825 3695.

Branditt Avenue Pizzeria, Shepparton

Opening hours: Sunday to Friday, 5 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, 5 pm to 9.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5831 8061.

The Butter Factory Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 5.30 am to 2 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7 am to 2 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5858 4180.

Casablanca Pizza and Pasta, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 pm to 10.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available, customers to place their masks on when receiving their orders.

Contact: Phone 5821 1115.

Cellar 47, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 5.30 pm to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5831 1882.

The Deck, Shepparton

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday 4 pm to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5821 9986.

Degani Riverside Plaza, Kialla

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and free delivery via app, or call.

Contact: Phone 5823 5630.

Enzo’s Burgers, Shepparton

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 10 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5891 2488.

Europa Deli Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7.30 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5831 3109.

The Food Store, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 7.30 am to 11 am (breakfast), 11.30 am to 2 pm (lunch), 5 pm to 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday only).

Details: Takeaway and delivery available, pre-ordering preferred for breakfast and lunch.

Contact: Phone 0431 171 405.

Friars Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 8 am to 2 pm.

Details: Takeaway menu available at the Friars Facebook page. Delivery available in Shepparton, Kialla and Mooroopna for orders over $40.

Contact: Phone 5822 2181.

GB Coffee, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4.30 pm; Saturday, 8 am to 1.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway available.

Contact: Phone 5822 4246.

Gino’s Pasta and Pizza, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 4.30 pm until late.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5831 5822.

Gladstone Hotel, Dookie

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 4 pm to 8.30 pm; Friday to Sunday, noon to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway available, as well as delivery to nearby locations.

Contact: Phone 5828 6237.

GV Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, lunch from 11 am to 2.30 pm, dinner 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Drive through and walk-in pick-up only.

Contact: Phone 5821 9822.

Lagozzino's Top Pub, Tatura

Opening hours: Bottle shop open daily, 3.30 pm to 9 pm. Meals 5.30 pm to 9 pm seven days a week.

Details: Drive through at the bottle shop to collect phone orders, or free delivery in Tatura township (minimum order $20), small fee for out of town.

Contact: Phone 5824 1600 from 4 pm to 8.30 pm for delivery; 4 pm to 9 pm for pick-up option.

Lala's Lunchbar, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday and Tuesday 8 am to 3 pm; Wednesday to Friday 10 am to 7.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only, closed weekends and Monday to Friday between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Contact: Phone 0413 664 677.

The Last Straw Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 8 am to 3 pm; Saturday 9 am to 2 pm.

Details: Takeaway only, menu online.

Contact: Phone 5822 4990.

Lemon Tree Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 5 am to 3 pm.

Details: Takeaway and contactless delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5822 2300.

Little Lipari, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 7.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway available.

Contact: Phone 0407 501 497.

Lutfiyes Shish Kebab, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 4 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 0413 897 209.

Mario’s Pizza and Pasta, Mooroopna

Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 pm to 8.30 pm; Thursday, 5 pm to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 10 pm; Sunday 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5825 3540.

Mooroopna Pizzeria, Mooroopna

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 4 pm to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5825 5003.

Mustafa’s Kebabs, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday and Sunday, 10 am to 9.30 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am to 10 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Bookings: Phone 5831 5799.

Mustafa’s Gozleme, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 9 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5832 6016.

Nedal Restaurant, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, noon to 9 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 0477 460 648.

Noble Monks, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 8 am to 2 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available, open for dinner Thursday to Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Contact: Phone 5831 1607.

Overlander Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 2.30 pm, and 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5821 5622.

Parklake Restaurant, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 5 pm to 9 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5821 5822.

Peppermill Inn, Kialla

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only, last orders before 8.15 pm.

Contact: Phone 5823 1800.

Riviera Pizza, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 5 pm to late.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5831 1381.

Shepparton Brewery, Shepparton

Opening hours: Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5821 9776.

Sherbourne Terrace Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5821 4977.

Stanley’s Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7.30 am to 3 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 0412 432 989.

Stellar Coffee, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 6 am to 3 pm; Saturday, 7 am to 2 pm.

Details: Takeaway available, pre-order through Bopple for contactless pick-up.

Contact: Phone 5821 4200.

The Teller Collective, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 pm to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 0431 171 405.

Terminus Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Drive-through pick-up available, and delivery Thursday to Saturday.

Contact: 5821 2147.

Thai Orchid, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday and Sundays, 5 pm to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5831 3477.

Verong Vittles, Mooroopna

Opening hours: Monday Friday, 11.30 am to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday, 4 pm to 8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: Phone 5825 5303.

The Woolshed, Kialla

Opening hours: Friday, 2 pm to 6 pm.

Details: No pick-up, home delivery available to Shepparton and Mooroopna on Friday only, orders to be made Monday to Thursday noon via online form thewoolshedatemeraldbank.com.au/

Contact: Phone 5823 1283.

Wunghnu Tavern, Wunghnu

Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday and Sunday, noon to 1.30 pm (lunch); Wednesday to Saturday, 5.30 on to 8 pm (dinner).

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: Phone 5862 2965.

Wyndhamere Motel and Angus & Co, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Details: Pick-up and delivery available via Menulog.

Contact: Phone 5821 3088.

Zambrero, Shepparton

Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 11 am to 8.30 pm; Thursday to Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery via Menulog.

Contact: Phone 5821 3790.