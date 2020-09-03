Access changes on border

The Shepparton local government area has been removed from the list of COVID-19 areas of concern by NSW, but most of Shepparton is beyond the 50 km access zone implemented from Friday, September 4.

Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has welcomed the news that Shepparton has been removed from the list of areas regarded as areas of concern by the NSW Department of Health.

“This will make a significant difference to many agricultural workers in our region,” Ms Sheed said.

However, in a new map, dated September 2, the NSW Department of Health has drawn boundaries for the 100 km access zone along the Victorian-NSW border, splitting Shepparton in half.

It appears areas in the north of Shepparton are included but the CBD and Shepparton's south are excluded from the zone.

The status of Shepparton as a virus ‘hotspot’ has interfered with the ability of essential agricultural workers to travel into NSW to work.

On August 17, NSW public health orders were amended to establish a new permit category for "a person who is a critical service (agriculture) worker providing a critical agriculture service".

However, at the same time the Greater Shepparton local government area was classified by NSW as an area of concern and therefore not eligible for these permits.

“As I understand it, and the landscape changes continually; the removal of this area of concern classification will enable many of our agricultural workers to get the permits they need to travel across the border into NSW,” Ms Sheed said.

“Such a permit enables an agricultural worker residing within the 100 km radius of the border to be able to travel across the border zone.

“It is extremely disappointing to now see reports of the rejection of the National Agriculture Worker code, which was to be discussed at National Cabinet tomorrow (Friday, September 4),” she said.

“If we can't get this right we will be in trouble. Food production must be given priority and rules put in place to enable this to occur. Every state in the Commonwealth should be working towards this and it is essential that our full food production capacity be maintained and supported. This virus is not going to go away soon, and a national code is a must.

“I urge those National party ministers who are members of the Federal Government and the NSW Government to exercise their influence within their own governments to make this happen,” Ms Sheed said.