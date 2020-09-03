Longwood local looking for love

WILL WANTS A WIFE

A 39-year-old Longwood farmer named Will was one of the new contestants in the television series Farmer Wants a Wife.

Will, according to his profile, has travelled extensively, enjoys extreme sports and the company of animals, and has not been able to find a long-term partner.

The Channel 7 profile says the cattle and sheep farmer is looking for an honest, independent, lighthearted, fit and healthy woman.

“I am honest and energetic, love a party, but I also very much enjoy my downtime. I much prefer to be outside than indoors, I love almost all animals, I’m just a pretty normal, down-to-earth bloke really,” his profile says.

Will also describes himself as easy-going.

The 2020 Farmer Wants a Wife program recently concluded, with only two matches out of the five that started.

The show attempts to find matches for up to five men, starting from a field of about 40 women.

Other farmers in the new series are from Orbost, NSW and Queensland.

SHEPPARTON RANKED AMONG AUSTRALIA'S MOST S**T TOWNS

Shepparton was lucky enough to make a top 10 ranking last week, but not one we'd want to make.

Facebook group "S**t towns in Australia" (censored for this newspaper) has more than 200,000 followers and puts out a regular Australian "s**t town" ranking based on the week's unsavoury events.

Shepparton came in at number five last week for "women throws piss-soaked sock in cop's face after being arrested for stealing can of pre-workout supplement" (which was also reported by The News).

But Shepparton wasn't the only Victorian town which made the coveted list. Dandenong was ranked fourth for the anti-lockdown protests, and Melbourne was given second place after a driver — who is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 — rammed a cop car with his SUV.

At least we did better than Melbourne.