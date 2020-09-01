News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

By Shepparton News

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram.

1 of 1

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram.

The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents.

Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial premises and a residential premises in Kyabram in the early hours of that same morning.

The man was disturbed by some Kyabram residents at the time who contacted police.

Police later recovered the stolen property.

The man was charged in relation to the alleged burglaries and related offending and is expected to appear at the Echuca Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News
News

STIHL twice as busy this year thanks to COVID-19

“Big chainsaws, little chainsaws, it doesn’t matter, people are buying them.” The STIHL shop on Numurkah Rd, Shepparton, has been abuzz with business ever since Victorians became mandatory homebodies. Shop manager Mathew Cucinott...

Daneka Hill
News

Shepparton filmmakers urged to shine a light on driver distraction

Aspiring filmmakers in Greater Shepparton have the chance to bring their ideas to the big screen in a short film aimed at casting a spotlight on road safety. The Transport Accident Commission has partnered with Village Cinemas for the third annual...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton records 50th COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased on Friday

THE easing of restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border are set to come into effect on Friday, September 4. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will be in Albury today where she is expected to announce the finer details of the border zone extension from...

Brayden May