Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram.

The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents.

Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial premises and a residential premises in Kyabram in the early hours of that same morning.

The man was disturbed by some Kyabram residents at the time who contacted police.

Police later recovered the stolen property.

The man was charged in relation to the alleged burglaries and related offending and is expected to appear at the Echuca Magistrates’ Court at a later date.