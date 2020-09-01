Shepparton filmmakers urged to shine a light on driver distraction

Aspiring filmmakers in Greater Shepparton have the chance to bring their ideas to the big screen in a short film aimed at casting a spotlight on road safety.

The Transport Accident Commission has partnered with Village Cinemas for the third annual Split Second youth film competition which offers someone a $50,000 production budget to address the issue of distracted driving.

According to TAC's Road Safety Monitor, young drivers aged between 18 and 25 are significantly more likely than older drivers to be distracted while driving.

“Young people are some of Victoria’s most vulnerable road users and this competition highlights the importance of avoiding distractions while driving,” Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said.

“Mobile phone use is emerging as one of the major factors causing death and serious injuries."



The stakes for this year's competition are even higher than previous years, with Australian actor and Logie award winner Firass Dirani offering his talents as part of the prize.

Entrants are required to submit an outline of a 45-second film idea addressing the issue of distracted driving.

A panel of judges from the TAC and film advertising industry will then select a winner who will receive a $50,000 production budget to make their film along with $5000 in prize money.

The winning film will feature during Village Cinema screenings across Victoria.

TAC engagement senior manager Meg Jacobs urged everyone to prioritise safety when using the roads, urging people to slow down, plan their journey and avoid taking risks.

“We want to empower young people to have conversations with their friends about making safe choices when they’re behind the wheel,” she said.

The competition is open now until September 23 with the winner announced on October 16.

For more information or to enter, visit www.tac.vic.gov.au/splitsecond