News

Shepparton filmmakers urged to shine a light on driver distraction

By Liz Mellino

The Split Second youth film competition is offering the winner a $50,000 production budget to address the issue of distracted driving. Photo: AAP

1 of 1

Aspiring filmmakers in Greater Shepparton have the chance to bring their ideas to the big screen in a short film aimed at casting a spotlight on road safety.

The Transport Accident Commission has partnered with Village Cinemas for the third annual Split Second youth film competition which offers someone a $50,000 production budget to address the issue of distracted driving.

According to TAC's Road Safety Monitor, young drivers aged between 18 and 25 are significantly more likely than older drivers to be distracted while driving.

“Young people are some of Victoria’s most vulnerable road users and this competition highlights the importance of avoiding distractions while driving,” Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said.

“Mobile phone use is emerging as one of the major factors causing death and serious injuries."

The stakes for this year's competition are even higher than previous years, with Australian actor and Logie award winner Firass Dirani offering his talents as part of the prize.

Entrants are required to submit an outline of a 45-second film idea addressing the issue of distracted driving.

A panel of judges from the TAC and film advertising industry will then select a winner who will receive a $50,000 production budget to make their film along with $5000 in prize money.

The winning film will feature during Village Cinema screenings across Victoria.

TAC engagement senior manager Meg Jacobs urged everyone to prioritise safety when using the roads, urging people to slow down, plan their journey and avoid taking risks.

“We want to empower young people to have conversations with their friends about making safe choices when they’re behind the wheel,” she said.

The competition is open now until September 23 with the winner announced on October 16.

For more information or to enter, visit www.tac.vic.gov.au/splitsecond

Latest articles

News

Calls for better bushfire management in Mitchell Shire

Mitchell Shire will be left unprepared and vulnerable if more is not done to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season, according to Bill Chisholm In a submission to the Bushfire Royal Commission, Mr Chisholm called for more action from government...

David Rak
News

All your gardening and equipment repair needs covered

Whether you’re looking for a gift for the green thumb in the family or getting your tools in ship shape for lockdown gardening, Seymour Mowers and Motorbikes has you covered. Owners Daniel and Belinda Battistin said now was the perfect time to...

David Rak
News

Quality service with a smile at Seymour Flyscreens and Doors

Seymour Flyscreens and Doors is your trusted security door and flyscreen manufacturer across the entire Mitchell Shire. Owners Kim and Jodie Ottrey deliver the highest standards in security doors and flyscreens with an emphasis on the highest level...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton records 50th COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
At Home

Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants return to takeaway

Up until August 6, The Peppermill Inn thrived as one of Shepparton’s venues benefitting from a healthy stream of customers coming through its doors. But due to stage three COVID-19 restrictions, like all other locales, it has been forced back...

Liam Nash