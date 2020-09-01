Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

An acclaimed Congupna-born filmmaker and author has added to his catalogue of insights into the 1960s music scene with two new books to be published during the next three months.

Aidan Prewett's new book Our Jimi features interviews with the friends, family and musical colleagues of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. The book is due to be released on September 18, the 50th anniversary of the death of Hendrix from a drug overdose in London at the age of 27.

A music and culture enthusiast, Mr Prewett, 33, said his new book was based around questions he would have asked Hendrix if he'd had the chance.

“What was it like to be a famous rock guitarist in the 60s? I would have loved to chat to Jimi about everyday stuff,” he said.

Researching the book, Mr Prewett said he spent two years looking online for contacts in the music industry and sent out emails hoping for a reply.

“If I didn't hear back, I moved on. When I'm passionate about something I can't stop,” he said.

He ended up talking to a list of rock music luminaries who either worked with Hendrix, or knew him personally such as record producer Eddie Kramer, Hendrix's girlfriend Kathy Ethchingham, his brother Leon, songwriter and folk singer-songwriter Janis Ian, musician and producer Al Kooper and many others.

His conversations delivered unique anecdotes: Jimi go-karting with his grandmother in Majorca; having Jimi over for Christmas dinner; backstage hi-jinks and debauchery; joining him on stage at Woodstock; recording studio secrets and engineering insights.

“There were often moments in these conversations when I could feel the hair on the back of my neck stand on end,” Mr Prewett said.

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit "At Seventeen".

Mr Prewett said Ian told him she frequently jammed with Hendrix when she was a teenager, and despite Hendrix's "free love" reputation, the relationship was purely platonic, based squarely in music.

“Maybe in a sense it was a relief — like having a mascot around,” she says in the book.

Mr Prewett said he also emailed Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

“I didn't get a response this time, but I have had polite rejections in the past,” he said.

Mr Prewett attended Congupna Primary School and Goulburn Valley Grammar School before studying film and television at the Victorian College of the Arts.

His documentary, Selected Works of Uncle Neill, won Best Local Film and Audience Choice awards at the 2016 Shepparton Short Film Festival.

His first book Woodstock at 50: Anatomy of a Revolution was published last year to mark the half-century anniversary of the renowned rock festival held in 1969.

Material for the book was gathered during the making of his 2016 documentary A Venue for the End of The World which scored Hollywood distribution.

Mr Prewett, a Melbourne-based music teacher with two children, also has a second book out later this year based on conversations with the friends and colleagues of John Lennon, titled To Know John Lennon.

Our Jimi is published by Canadian publisher Political Animal Press and will be available from September 18.