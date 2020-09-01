New medic on COVID-19 frontline in Shepparton

Australian Army medic Private Justin Banks joined the Australian Defence Force to make a difference.

What he didn't realise was just how quickly that would occur.

Private Banks had just finished medic school when he was called up to be a part of Australia’s frontline response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m straight out of school and can’t believe I’m already making a difference — COVID has taken everyone by surprise,” Pte Banks said.

The 23-year-old joined the army after high school in Penrith in Sydney and completed his training in Brisbane.

He is now part of a medical team supporting the Victorian Government’s response to COVID-19 in Shepparton.

“I am so proud to be part of the medical team, I have learned so much from every member of Operation COVID-19 Assist; the doctors, the nurses, the other medics who are here with me, and those from the non-medical team,” Pte Banks said.

“Working in support of the Victorian Government has been an eye opener, and I can see so many opportunities for co-operation.

“I hope to take the skills I have learned during the COVID-19 response to better prepare me for the Bachelor of Paramedic Practice at the University of Tasmania.

“I had to defer my study this semester, but the skills I am learning in these clinics will help me in the long run.”

Pte Banks was testing symptomatic patients alongside clinical nurse Lisa Llewellyn who said the pop-up clinic at Mooroopna allowed them to test and respond to operating conditions quickly.

“The Australian Defence Force has been invaluable in setting up and packing down the pop-up clinic and helping us to determine how to work in temporary locations like this,” Ms Llewellyn said.

By Flying Officer Jessica Winnall

***

More local news

One man’s record of Shepparton life during COVID

Shepparton couple opens organic cafe