Virtual travel fun at Shepparton’s Menarock

Residents at Shepparton's Menarock Life aged care centre enjoyed a special armchair travel day last week with flags and dress-ups.

Residents chose a country to represent after Diversional Therapy staff Liza Del Rosario and Kathy Warren read brief histories and traditions of nations around the world.

Ms Del Rosario said some residents were reminded of their birth countries, while everyone enjoyed the chance to dress up and have fun.

“We try to keep spirits up with daily exercises, face time with friends and family and we also like celebrating special theme days such as Couples’ Day, Multicultural Day and Father's Day,” Ms Del Rosario said.