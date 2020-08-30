Shepparton records 50th COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

To date there has been a total of 50 COVID-19 cases ever recorded in the region.

It is not yet known whether the new case is active as the number of active case in the Department of Health and Human Services Local Government Area report remained at 15.

However, a previously active case may have recovered.

The new case comes as Campaspe Shire records three active COVID-19 cases while the Mitchell Shire has 15 active cases.

Moira Shire, Benalla Rural City and the Strathbogie Shire do not have any known active cases.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus