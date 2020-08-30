New Princess Park pavilion

It's not only an off-leash dog park that will be the newest addition to Princess Park Shepparton, with Greater Shepparton City council agreeing to accepting detailed designs to the pavilion.

CohenLeigh Architects submitted to council its recommendations that the WB Hunter Building (Shepparton Swans Pavilion) be knocked down and rebuilt rather than renovating.

Council said the Shepparton Runners Club and visitors changes rooms would be included in the new build.

The new pavilion would be home to the Shepparton Swans Football Netball Club, Shepparton Runners Club and the Shepparton Youth Club United Cricket Club.

It will be fully accessible with female friendly change rooms for the runners, cricketers and netballers which is currently lacking in the existing buildings.

Constructing homes for vulnerable

The Department of Health and Human Services is building eight public housing units and six Family Community Care units on the corner of Archer St and Channel Rd, Shepparton.

The DHHS said it's part of the $209 $209 million Building New Homes to Fight Homelessness initiative, which will see an additional 1,000 public housing properties built across the state over three years.

“This work is helping address the significant demand for affordable housing and is helping to stimulate the economy and boost jobs,” a spokesperson said.

Orange Door on Corio

The News has become aware the construction at the former Good Food Arcade on Corio St, just south of the Vaughan St roundabout, will be the home of Orange Door.

The domestic violence support hub is expected to open in Shepparton early next year.

It is a partnership between Family Safety Victoria and local providers including Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative, FamilyCare, Primary Care Connect and Nexus Primary Health.