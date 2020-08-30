Sexual assault survivors silenced from publishing their identity

Goulburn Valley Centre Against Sexual Assault said it would welcome discussions with the government regarding recent laws making it illegal for sexual assault survivors to publish their identity.

The laws, which were enacted in February, have silenced survivors whose attackers have been found guilty from speaking out using their real names.

The laws apply in cases where charges have been laid against the accused and proceedings

are pending or where a conviction is in place - with those who choose to disregard the law facing a fine of more than $3000 or up to four months in jail.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy said the laws were designed to protect survivors, but has indicated she is willing to revisit them, a move that GVCASA manager Andrea Caia welcomed.

“GVCASA understands that this new Victorian law has created unintended consequences and as a result the Attorney-General Jill Hennessy plans to change this law; we believe that these barriers will be addressed,” Ms Caia said.

“However, if that is not the case CASA Forum will welcome discussions with the government on this matter.”

The law means it is also an offence for others, including the media, to publish the identity of a survivor or information which could lead to their identification.

A corporation found guilty of breaking the law can be fined more than $8000.

The only exception being if the affected person is granted a court order authorising the publication of their identity - a timely and expensive process.

Ms Caia said she understood many people did not want to tell their stories of survival, however, for those that did she acknowledged the community should support them and remove any barriers.

“GVCASA supports people to tell their own story, and we also support those who do not want any of the information about their rape or assault divulged,” she said.

“We look forward to the removal of the barriers for victim/survivors telling their stories and being powerful advocates for others should they choose to.”

A Go Fund Me page was established on Wednesday to help cover the court costs of three survivors, so they could legally share their stories as part of a #LetUsSpeak statewide campaign.

An impressive display of community support saw more than $47,000 raised in 24 hours.

Ms Hennessy confirmed on Wednesday that she had asked the Department of Justice and Community Safety to "urgently" look at whether further changes were needed to ensure the reforms were effective.

She confirmed the changes were brought in because of survivors previously not having a clear way to navigate court bans designed to protect their identities.

“I acknowledge the strength and resilience of victims who come forward and tell their stories - it is an incredibly brave and difficult thing to do,” Ms Hennessy said.

“I remain concerned about the barriers, both cultural and legal, that continue to exist for victims of sexual assault.”

- With AAP.

GVCASA provides free and confidential counselling, information, advocacy and support to all people who have been affected by sexual assault. Call 1800 112 343 or www.gvcasa.com.au