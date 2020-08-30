October’s Run For Life to raise vital funds

The memory of Zaidee Turner will always live on in Shepparton and this year will be no exception.

The virtual campaign Zaidee's Run for Life starts on October 1 and hopes to raise as much money as possible for Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation and Murdoch Children's Research Institute.

Seven-year-old Zaidee died in 2004 but her organs were donated to save others. Her foundation's best known event is the annual Mad Cow Mud Run, which drew more than 1100 people early this year.

But since COVID-19 has halted many social gatherings, October's fundraising drive will be a little different.

Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation managing director Allan Turner said participants could challenge what distance they wished to achieve during October ranging from 25 km, 50 km, 100 km and even more.

“People can choose if they want to run, walk, hop or even jump but we do ask for people to get their networks together and raise funds to donate back to Zaidee's and the Murdoch Children's Research Institute,” he said.

“It's a national event and we have some great people on board including cricketers Meg Lanning and Aaron Finch.

“Get off the couch, get out there, go for a run, bit of exercise and raise some funds.

“People can do it in a team environment or individually.”

Mr Turner said the rainbow foundation strongly supported Murdoch Children's Research Institute's program Heart Regeneration.

“Researchers are trying to work out ways on how can they reduce heart disease in children,” he said.

“If you're a child instead of going off to get a transplant, how can we regenerate the heart that avoids a transplant.

“There's a lot of stem cell research going on here and it's a long-term project but they need massive funds."

● To register or for more information visit www.zaidee.org/event/run-for-life/home