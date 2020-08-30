News

October’s Run For Life to raise vital funds

By James Bennett

Allan Turner with a picture of his daughter Zaidee.

1 of 1

The memory of Zaidee Turner will always live on in Shepparton and this year will be no exception.

The virtual campaign Zaidee's Run for Life starts on October 1 and hopes to raise as much money as possible for Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation and Murdoch Children's Research Institute.

Seven-year-old Zaidee died in 2004 but her organs were donated to save others. Her foundation's best known event is the annual Mad Cow Mud Run, which drew more than 1100 people early this year.

But since COVID-19 has halted many social gatherings, October's fundraising drive will be a little different.

Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation managing director Allan Turner said participants could challenge what distance they wished to achieve during October ranging from 25 km, 50 km, 100 km and even more.

“People can choose if they want to run, walk, hop or even jump but we do ask for people to get their networks together and raise funds to donate back to Zaidee's and the Murdoch Children's Research Institute,” he said.

“It's a national event and we have some great people on board including cricketers Meg Lanning and Aaron Finch.

“Get off the couch, get out there, go for a run, bit of exercise and raise some funds.

“People can do it in a team environment or individually.”

Mr Turner said the rainbow foundation strongly supported Murdoch Children's Research Institute's program Heart Regeneration.

“Researchers are trying to work out ways on how can they reduce heart disease in children,” he said.

“If you're a child instead of going off to get a transplant, how can we regenerate the heart that avoids a transplant.

“There's a lot of stem cell research going on here and it's a long-term project but they need massive funds."

● To register or for more information visit www.zaidee.org/event/run-for-life/home

Latest articles

National

Vic records 114 new COVID cases, 11 deaths

Victoria has recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, bringing the state toll from the virus to 524 and the national total to 611.

AAP Newswire
National

GDP to show ‘economic shock like no other’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects the national accounts will show Australia suffered an “economic shock like no other” in the June quarter.

AAP Newswire
National

Trio of pandemics create border challenge

Medical experts are working on a better way to ensure state border restrictions are based on health advice but the solution won’t be easy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased in next seven to 10 days

THE NSW Government has announced travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border will be eased in the next seven to 10 days.

Brayden May
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta