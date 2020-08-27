CFA District 22 receives $260,000 for tools and equipment

Country Fire Authority brigades in District 22, which encompasses the Goulburn Valley, will be better equipped thanks to a $260,000 tools and equipment boost.

Volunteer brigades around the district will now have access to more defibrillators, thermal imaging cameras, quick fill pumps, apparel and more thanks to the generous community donations received during the most recent bushfire season.

A total of $4.8 million was set aside by the CFA to provide a safety boost for both brigades and the broader community, which District 22 Chief Fire Officer Tony Owen described as a win for everyone.

“This has helped the state of Victoria from the smallest of calls, the little grass fires on the side of the road or a car accident, all the way up to a major bushfire,” he said.

“We're indebted to the community of Victoria which has helped us help them in their time of need - it's a very gracious thing which they have done.”

Each of the 73 brigades in the district were given the opportunity to select items from a ‘district pick list’ program to help fill the gaps in their supplies to ensure they could better serve their local communities.

The Kialla and District brigade will benefit from a thermal imaging camera and a manual hose-winder while the Shepparton East brigade will receive a whiteboard, new power adaptors and a manual hose-winder.

The communities of Arcadia, Cosgrove, Pine Lodge, Cobram, Euroa, Katunga, Tallygaroopna and Undera will also benefit from new defibrillators which were acquired by their CFA brigades through the funding.

“The defibrillators are around $3000 each however they're a small price to pay for the benefit which they offer to the whole community,” Mr Owen said.

“In a lot of country towns the CFA is the only thing there when it comes to responding to emergencies . . . so they are very worthwhile and needed.”

More than a third of the total funds came directly from the most successful community

fundraiser for the CFA during the bushfire season – $1.8 million generated by private citizen Jodie Silva through a Facebook fundraiser.

The $4.8 million allocated through the tools and equipment program was part of more than $20 million in donations, with further allocations including close to $1 million towards 10 mobile education vehicles, $500,000 to buy more than 300 mobile tablets and $9 million to be invested in leadership and development.

“People donating to CFA want the money to be spent where they make a difference to our

hard-working volunteers and it’s great to see they’ll do that in time for the next bushfire season,” CFA and Brigades Donations Trust Chair Graeme Jilbert said.