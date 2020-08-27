Dookie police hand out $6K in fines for COVID-19 restriction breaches

A routine intercept saw Dookie police issue more than $6000 worth of infringements to a car load of people in breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

Leading Senior Constable Simon Hutchings said a green Holden sedan was parked on the side of the Cosgrove-Caniambo Rd in Cosgrove South at around 1.20 pm on August 14.

Sen Constable Hutchings said police approached the vehicle which had four people from Benalla seated inside.

“The occupants of the vehicle were not related and they were in breach of the chief health officer's directions so each of them received a fine of $1652,” he said.

“Police are out enforcing the directions each and every day and therefore people should be following the restrictions imposed at all times.”

Sen Constable Hutchings said the driver was unlicensed at the time and driving an unregistered vehicle which had incorrect plates attached.

Police confirmed the vehicle was seized and towed away from the scene with a $1300 impound fee.

The driver is expected to face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

-------------------------------------

Dookie police are investigating a theft from a locked car which was parked in the town on August 13.

Leading Senior Constable Simon Hutchings said sometime between 4 am and 5.30 am a white Mitsubishi vehicle was sighted "lurking" around town.

He said during this time a locked car was broken into and numerous items were stolen from inside.

Police believe the vehicle was in the Dookie area for around an hour and a half.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed a vehicle of a similar description in the area at the time is encouraged to contact the Dookie police station on 5828 6213.

--------------------------------------

Police are appealing to the public for information after a caravan and a motorbike were stolen from a Kyabram property.

Sometime between August 22-23 a white and blue 2004 Outback Jayco Expanda caravan along with a black and yellow Tomahawk 250 motorbike were stolen from the McKenzie Rd property.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Kyabram police station on 5853 1777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

--------------------------

An orchard on Pullar Rd in Cobram was targeted by thieves on August 22.

Sometime during the afternoon a cherry picker was taken from the property by an unknown offender.

Police believe the offender hooked the cherry picker to their vehicle and drove away from the orchard.

The cherry picker is described as being yellow and blue in colour.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the current location of the cherry picker is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.