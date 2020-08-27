News

Party breach in Yarrawonga costs $23K in fines

By Shepparton News

A party in Yarrawonga turned costly when local police intervened and issued 14 $1652 fines, totalling $23,128, for COVID-19 infringements.

1 of 1

A party in Yarrawonga turned costly when local police intervened and issued 14 $1652 fines, totalling $23,128, for COVID-19 infringements.

When Yarrawonga police arrived at the residential address just after midnight in the early hours of August 23 partygoers attempted to hide in various locations around the house to avoid being detected.

“It was obvious the partygoers knew they were doing the wrong thing by their actions in trying to hide from the attending police,” Senior Sergeant Darren McGrillen said.

“We are extremely disappointed by the actions of these partygoers and encourage people to do the right thing in keeping the Moira Shire COVID free.”

The infringements came at a time when police were increasing their patrols with a focus on a 24-hour response.

Sen Sgt McGrillen said police had carried out a successful operation over the past week to address property crime and identify movement at all hours.

“The aim was to stem a spike in burglaries and theft on commercial premises that had occurred in Yarrawonga,” he said.

“It was important for investigators to get an idea of who is out and about all hours.”

Latest articles

News

Above average spring rainfall expected in northern Victoria and southern Riverina

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its 2020 Spring Outlook, showing much of Australia has a high likelihood of above average rainfall in the coming months. The outlook also shows daytime temperatures are likely to be average to below average...

Rodney Woods
News

Border permits ‘beyond a joke’, Cobram company says

A Cobram dairy technology company says the Victorian-NSW border permit system is “beyond a joke”, forcing them to choose between animal welfare or massive fines. Advanced Dairy Systems director Adrian Heyward runs a 24-hour operation providing...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Funding for three park projects

Barooga’s parks and footpaths will receive $350,000 worth of works after Berrigan Shire Council received a Federal Government grant. A gravel path will be built from the adventure park at Collie Park to the playground and swing bridge area on Lawson...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased in next seven to 10 days

THE NSW Government has announced travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border will be eased in the next seven to 10 days.

Brayden May
Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
News

Mourners line Shepparton’s Knight St to farewell young Hunter

A sea of blue balloons were released into the sky at noon on Tuesday to farewell a young Shepparton boy tragically taken earlier this month.

Liz Mellino