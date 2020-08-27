Party breach in Yarrawonga costs $23K in fines

A party in Yarrawonga turned costly when local police intervened and issued 14 $1652 fines, totalling $23,128, for COVID-19 infringements.

When Yarrawonga police arrived at the residential address just after midnight in the early hours of August 23 partygoers attempted to hide in various locations around the house to avoid being detected.

“It was obvious the partygoers knew they were doing the wrong thing by their actions in trying to hide from the attending police,” Senior Sergeant Darren McGrillen said.

“We are extremely disappointed by the actions of these partygoers and encourage people to do the right thing in keeping the Moira Shire COVID free.”

The infringements came at a time when police were increasing their patrols with a focus on a 24-hour response.

Sen Sgt McGrillen said police had carried out a successful operation over the past week to address property crime and identify movement at all hours.

“The aim was to stem a spike in burglaries and theft on commercial premises that had occurred in Yarrawonga,” he said.

“It was important for investigators to get an idea of who is out and about all hours.”