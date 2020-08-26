Oaks Day lunch cancelled

East Shepparton Bowls Club has cancelled its popular annual Oaks Day luncheon because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The club's Oaks Day committee chairperson Lorraine Henderson said it was in the best interests of everyone to cancel the event.

“It is very disappointing, but we rely on the generosity of our local businesses to support our day and we feel that it is unfair under the current climate to expect people to donate to our cause,” Mrs Henderson said.

She said the luncheon annually attracted more than 250 people.

Mrs Henderson said the committee hoped for a better year in 2021 when the club's biggest and most popular fundraiser could be staged once again.

For more information, phone 5821 4490.