Shepparton furniture business envisaging a steady few months ahead

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has run rampant on local businesses, an upshot has been the demand for Australian-made products and services.

One Shepparton company reaping the benefits is Envisage Furniture.

Despite closing its doors during COVID-19’s first stages, owner Chris Willis said a surge in customers had meant Envisage would be busy well into 2021.

“When the first wave of coronavirus hit, obviously everyone had to stay indoors,” he said.

“However, as soon as everyone was all out, we went ballistic with people through our doors. It increased our time frame, so we are up to six months’ worth of work ahead of us at the moment, which is really good.

“It was out of the blue — as a business we have always had a set time frame in front of us; it might fluctuate by a week up and down, but not much else. This has been quite surprising.”

However, like most local businesses, Envisage Furniture has not been free of hiccups.

Due to the initial period of uncertainty, as well as COVID-19 naysayers, Mr Willis found it hard to plan ahead.

“We closed down for a couple of weeks because we didn’t know what was required of us — it got to the point where I was still working when all other boys were off,” he said.

“I could just see us going backwards.

“We also had a few clients not wanting to believe that coronavirus is affecting anyone, and they wanted the work done by the date we set the first time. I explained we had been closed for two weeks and were behind, but that didn’t matter to them.

“Most people have been very understanding though.”

The demand stems from a simple theory: provide a great local product built to last and the people will flock.

As a stockist of custom-made solid timber furniture, Envisage strives to offer excellence.

So it’s no wonder customers are lining up.

“We have had a lot of comments from people wanting to buy Australian-made, which has been great; that is something we have always tried to push ourselves,” Mr Willis said.

“We wanted a product which would marry in with what we do; we are all about making a product that is going to outlast all of us.

“Obviously, couches are limited to fabric and foams, but with the products we stock, that is the only thing you will ever have to worry about.”

Appreciative of the position Envisage is now in, Chris and his team wished to acknowledge the support of its customers over the past months.

“We would like to say thank you to all the local customers. It is good to see Australian-made is appreciated and it is standing out during these hard times.”