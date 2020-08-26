News

Last $100,000 for Tatura Library

By James Bennett

New and improved: The state-of-the-art Tatura Library will be hard to miss once completed.

The last funding piece of the puzzle for the Tatura Library has been found, with a $100,000 Federal Government grant.

The additional boost for the $2 million redevelopment — which is under construction and set to reopen in October — will allow a state-of-the-art interior finish.

Tatura Library Community Fundraising Committee chairman Carl Walters said it was great news for the town.

“We were set a $100,000 community fundraising target to help with the furniture and fit out and were well on our way in March when COVID-19 hit,” he said.

“Fundraising came to a halt as the temporary library and businesses closed. The community has been hit hard financially, making fundraising difficult.

“This grant will help buy the best furniture, shelving and fittings we can get to give Tatura the modern library our community deserves.”

Goulburn Valley Libraries chief executive Kevin Preece said the money would speed up the construction phase.

“The fundraising committee has done a great job in difficult times,” he said.

“We have now exceeded our target and will be able to get additional equipment and technology to make the library even better.

“We are very grateful for their efforts and would like to thank Damien Drum and the Federal Government for the support for this project.

“We can’t wait to open and share the new library with the Tatura community.”
 

