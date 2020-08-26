Keeping hope alive during climate change

Maintaining hope during climate change is the subject of a talk on Saturday, August 29, for the monthly Beneath the Wisteria meeting.

Meeting convenor Robert McLean said this month's guest was climate activist and honorary research fellow in the La Trobe University School of Humanities and Social Sciences Simon Kerr, who writes on climate, culture and music.

Mr McLean said for this month's meeting, Mr Kerr would expand on a recent essay published in the Economist and ask: “For what may we hope?”

He said Mr Kerr believed the challenge of climate change required more than profound and urgent action to reduce our material impact on the planet.

“It also requires a parallel shift in culture; the way we think, the stories we tell and our expectations for the future,” Mr Kerr said.

“He says technology, while essential, is insufficient to save us,” Mr McLean said.

He quoted Mr Kerr: “But if we imagine what a new future could look like, we can find a way to build the resilience and resources needed to help us transition.”

The virtual Beneath the Wisteria starts at 11 am, is free and can be accessed via Zoom at: https://bit.ly/2E3nkuC

More information is available from the convenor, Robert McLean, at 0400 502 199 or via email at [email protected]