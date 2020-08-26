New vet clinic for Shepparton

National animal health services company Apiam is building a new $1 million veterinary clinic in Shepparton.

Apiam chief executive officer Chris Richards said the clinic would have three veterinarians and an equal number of support staff and should be open in time for summer.

While ostensibly geared towards small animals, the company intends to service some dairy customers from its Benalla Rd office which will be known as Furr Life Vet Shepparton. The company also has clinics in Echuca, Bendigo and Kyabram.

Mr Richards said the COVID-19 restrictions had seen an increase in pet ownership and an accompanying demand for animal health services.

Apiam, a publlcly listed company which employs 150 veterinarians nationally, recently announced an after tax profit of $4.2 million, on annual revenue of $118 million.