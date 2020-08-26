News

New vet clinic for Shepparton

By Geoff Adams

Pet ownership has increased during the COVID-19 lock-down.

1 of 1

National animal health services company Apiam is building a new $1 million veterinary clinic in Shepparton.

Apiam chief executive officer Chris Richards said the clinic would have three veterinarians and an equal number of support staff and should be open in time for summer.

While ostensibly geared towards small animals, the company intends to service some dairy customers from its Benalla Rd office which will be known as Furr Life Vet Shepparton. The company also has clinics in Echuca, Bendigo and Kyabram.

Mr Richards said the COVID-19 restrictions had seen an increase in pet ownership and an accompanying demand for animal health services.

Apiam, a publlcly listed company which employs 150 veterinarians nationally, recently announced an after tax profit of $4.2 million, on annual revenue of $118 million.

Latest articles

Sport

Protective gear for AFLW

A women’s chest guard may become standard issue to AFLW next season and extend into local football. Two national female stars, Ebony Antonio and Sabrina Frederick have raised the subject of breast injuries and the need for a protective garment to...

Robert Muir
Sport

The cycling footballer/teacher

Ray Willett of Corowa is best known locally for his football ability and his teaching at Rutherglen Primary School. But bike riding has been a significant part of his life.

Robert Muir
Sport

Basketball league bounces into Corowa

Excitement is buzzing for local basketball fans and sport enthusiasts after the announcement of a basketball league being introduced to Corowa.

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased in next seven to 10 days

THE NSW Government has announced travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border will be eased in the next seven to 10 days.

Brayden May
Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta