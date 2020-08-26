Chapter and Verse is a continuing series of creative contributions from our local writers and poets. What do you think and feel about our ever-changing world? If you have a poem or a short story under 800 words, send it to: [email protected]

It fought hard.

It twisted to the left then right.

I worked the line carefully, reeling it in then losing ground as it fought to get away.

It leapt high then dove violently, trying to trick me with its next move.

It pulled against the line then suddenly went quiet causing the line to slacken, I tried hard to reel it in but it seemed to be too strong.

I tried harder and started to win the fight, winding my reel quickly it came closer.

Then in an instant the wind stopped and my kite fluttered gently to the ground.

By John Painter