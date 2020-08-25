News

Beating the Drum from the office

By Geoff Adams

Democracy by desktop: Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum participates in parliament from his office.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum had the surreal experience of representing his electorate by computer on Monday, August 24.

When federal parliament began sitting on Monday, Mr Drum opted to stay in his Shepparton electorate office and watch proceedings from his computer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the difficulty of interstate movement, Mr Drum has decided his time would be better spent in the electorate and, like some other members, has decided to stay in contact on-line.

But he will not be interjecting or muttering "hear! hear!" into the computer microphone.

For one, he says he's too old to worry about the theatrics, and secondly if he wants to participate, he has to give notice of his intention to speak.

“This is the first time I haven't gone (into the house)" Mr Drum said.

“It's quite a different perspective to be sitting here, looking in.

“It's similar to the parliamentary broadcasts; in fact I think they are using the same cameras.”

Mr Drum, who is the National Party whip, responsible for organising speakers and making sure the numbers are at the right place, has had to give over his role temporarily to his deputy.

