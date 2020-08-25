CoolHeads young driver program launches online

The devastating effects of road trauma are going virtual on Wednesday night through the annual CoolHeads Young driver program.

Shepparton residents can tune-in to the program on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page from 7 pm to hear first-hand accounts of locals who have been impacted by serious road accidents.

In the past two months three young men have lost their lives on local roads, which Shepparton police crime prevention officer Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson says is three to many.

“When these drivers woke up on the day of these fatal collisions they would not have considered for a moment that such an outcome would occur and that they would leave their families, friends and community gutted,” he said.

“Pandemic restrictions have reduced traffic on our roads, yet young drivers are still getting killed and seriously injured on our local rural roads.”

The online program will share the stories of Victoria Police Major Collision Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Steve Hill and local father Kevin Kimberlin, who tragically lost his son Ross in a collision in 2009.

Sen Constable Gibson urged families to sit down on Wednesday night and tune-in to the online program in a bid to prevent themselves or their loved ones ever experiencing road trauma.

“Virtual CoolHeads is an opportunity for young drivers to sit down with their parents or guardians, in the comfort of their own home and hopefully start conversations,” he said.