News

CoolHeads young driver program launches online

By Liz Mellino

This year's CoolHeads Young Driver Program has gone virtual.

1 of 1

The devastating effects of road trauma are going virtual on Wednesday night through the annual CoolHeads Young driver program.

Shepparton residents can tune-in to the program on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page from 7 pm to hear first-hand accounts of locals who have been impacted by serious road accidents.

In the past two months three young men have lost their lives on local roads, which Shepparton police crime prevention officer Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson says is three to many.

“When these drivers woke up on the day of these fatal collisions they would not have considered for a moment that such an outcome would occur and that they would leave their families, friends and community gutted,” he said.

“Pandemic restrictions have reduced traffic on our roads, yet young drivers are still getting killed and seriously injured on our local rural roads.”

The online program will share the stories of Victoria Police Major Collision Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Steve Hill and local father Kevin Kimberlin, who tragically lost his son Ross in a collision in 2009.

Sen Constable Gibson urged families to sit down on Wednesday night and tune-in to the online program in a bid to prevent themselves or their loved ones ever experiencing road trauma.

“Virtual CoolHeads is an opportunity for young drivers to sit down with their parents or guardians, in the comfort of their own home and hopefully start conversations,” he said.

Latest articles

News

CoolHeads young driver program launches online

The devastating effects of road trauma are going virtual on Wednesday night through the annual CoolHeads Young driver program. Shepparton residents can tune-in to the program on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page from...

Liz Mellino
News

Beating the Drum from the office

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum had the surreal experience of representing his electorate by computer on Monday, August 24. When federal parliament began sitting on Monday, Mr Drum opted to stay in his Shepparton electorate office and watch...

Geoff Adams
News

Wooden characters call Tongala home

Dozens of happy little wooden people have been popping up in a Tongala garden bed. Made out of wooden spoons the community initiative has been causing quite a stir in the small town. MB Bakery and Café owner Shirley Docherty began the Spoon...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased in next seven to 10 days

THE NSW Government has announced travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border will be eased in the next seven to 10 days.

Brayden May