Police conduct 24-hour patrol of Moira Shire to target crime

Increased police patrols

Police officers have been patrolling the Moira Shire area 24 hours a day in the past week in a bid to target people moving around under the cover of darkness.

The operation aimed to stem a spike in burglaries and thefts on commercial properties that had happened in Yarrawonga recently.

“It was important for investigators to get an idea of who is out and about at all hours across Moira,” a spokesperson said.

Police officers confirmed one of the victims targeted during the thefts was a young man whose ute was stolen – and along with it, his ability to get to work.

“This has had a huge impact on the young man and is an example of the impact of crime in the community,” the spokesperson said.

The week-long operation has seen eight people charged with various offences, including two people remanded in custody for cultivate and traffic a commercial quantity of cannabis, one positive drug driving test, three vehicles impounded for traffic offences and 15 penalty notices issued.

Police officers reminded locals that the safety of the community was their "number one priority" along with ensuring people were complying with the Chief Health Officer restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Officers will be doing more late-night patrols and operations around Moira Shire in a bid to reassure the community they are working to reduce harm in the area.

“COVID is our number one priority however there is still a focus on crime prevention, detection and public safety,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding burglaries at Yarrawonga Marine and Mower Centre, Stuart Simmons Motorcycles, Mowers and Marine or a theft from the Smoko Shed in Yarrawonga is urged to contact the Cobram Crime Investigation Unit on 5871 1977 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

Crime interrupted

Two unknown men were disturbed while allegedly attempting to steal property from a vehicle in Cobram last week.

The unknown men targeted the vehicle, which was parked outside a private address in Gemmell St, about 5.45 am on August 17.

Police officers are investigating the incident.

Home entered

Sometime between August 11 and August 15, entry was forced into a private residence in Cedar Crt, Cobram.

Police officers believe jewellery, televisions and grocery items were stolen during the incident.

Infringement notices

Cobram police officers issued multiple infringement notices to a driver and their passengers who were allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions in town last week.

The vehicle was intercepted by police on August 8 in William St, with officers issuing the notices to the occupants.

Building attacked

The Nathalia Senior Citizens building was damaged during a graffiti attack on August 20.

Nathalia police officers confirmed they are investigating the damage to the building in Harcourt St.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Nathalia police on 5866 2404.

Criminal damage

Nathalia police officers are investigating criminal damage to a caravan in the Barmah area.

It is believed a person used a hammer to damage the caravan while making threats to the occupant.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Car damaged

A rock was thrown at a vehicle driving through Wunghnu earlier this month, causing $500 worth of damage.

The vehicle was travelling in Carlisle St on August 18 when an unknown offender threw the rock at the moving vehicle, causing significant damage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Numurkah police on 5862 3311.