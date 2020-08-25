Promising agricultural machinery sales continue

Agricultural dealership Goulburn Valley Ag is bracing for a bumper spring season after strong end of financial year sales caused by good rainfall and lowering water prices.

GV Ag dealer principal Christian Barnett said the instant asset write-off was a big driver of agricultural machinery sales during May, June and July 2020, which all outperformed their 2019 counterparts, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.

“The wheel doesn’t stop turning in regards to agriculture,” Mr Barnett said.

“We are headed for a significant spring; everyone is confident with the season.”

August’s machinery sales were not as high as June and July’s, but hay machinery and used equipment sales, alongside servicing appointments, were “extremely busy” according to Mr Barnett.

In June the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia's reported sales results were the best they’d seen in two decades.

Across the country, small tractor sales under 40 horsepower made up 48 per cent of the sales fuelled by the end of the financial year.

“Most of our tractor sales were in the 50 to 60 hp range, going up to 180 hp,” Mr Barnett said.

“Small tractor sales are always ticking along, but those mid-range ones really grew thanks to the beef, lamb, dairy and irrigation guys.”

Mr Barnett said the pandemic had seen customers using online contact methods more, and caused some delays to machinery and parts shipment.

“For our bailers the parts come out of Ireland and Europe, the tractors from Germany, Italy, and there are a few products from Canada,” Mr Barnett said.

“There has been a few hold-ups because of the freight situation, but we’ve managed around that quite well and thankfully we’re not in the middle of a season where we are under pressure.”

Mr Barnett said it had helped that clients were getting themselves organised and servicing their machines ahead of time.