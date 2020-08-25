News

Promising agricultural machinery sales continue

By Daneka Hill

Goulburn Valley Ag dealer principal Christian Barnett says he has seen an increase in inquiries for new and used machinery.

1 of 1

Agricultural dealership Goulburn Valley Ag is bracing for a bumper spring season after strong end of financial year sales caused by good rainfall and lowering water prices.

GV Ag dealer principal Christian Barnett said the instant asset write-off was a big driver of agricultural machinery sales during May, June and July 2020, which all outperformed their 2019 counterparts, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.

“The wheel doesn’t stop turning in regards to agriculture,” Mr Barnett said.

“We are headed for a significant spring; everyone is confident with the season.”

August’s machinery sales were not as high as June and July’s, but hay machinery and used equipment sales, alongside servicing appointments, were “extremely busy” according to Mr Barnett.

In June the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia's reported sales results were the best they’d seen in two decades.

Across the country, small tractor sales under 40 horsepower made up 48 per cent of the sales fuelled by the end of the financial year.

“Most of our tractor sales were in the 50 to 60 hp range, going up to 180 hp,” Mr Barnett said.

“Small tractor sales are always ticking along, but those mid-range ones really grew thanks to the beef, lamb, dairy and irrigation guys.”

Mr Barnett said the pandemic had seen customers using online contact methods more, and caused some delays to machinery and parts shipment.

“For our bailers the parts come out of Ireland and Europe, the tractors from Germany, Italy, and there are a few products from Canada,” Mr Barnett said.

“There has been a few hold-ups because of the freight situation, but we’ve managed around that quite well and thankfully we’re not in the middle of a season where we are under pressure.”

Mr Barnett said it had helped that clients were getting themselves organised and servicing their machines ahead of time.

Latest articles

Other sport

Pakistan dig in as rain frustrates England

James Anderson has moved one shy of 600 Test wickets on a frustrating and mainly forgettable fourth day of the third Test between England and Pakistan.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Anderson made to wait for Test milestone

Rain has stalled England’s bid for victory in the third Test against Pakistan with fast bowler James Anderson still searching for a magical milestone.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Refreshed Marsh ready for cricket restart

Mitch Marsh is refreshed and ready to face England after a five-month break that has involved training, fishing and chewing the fat with Justin Langer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton community helps local man struggling with homelessness

The Greater Shepparton community has rallied around a local man struggling with homelessness. Terry Haberman, 63, has been homeless for five months, sleeping rough through the cold winter nights. He was recently placed in a cabin at a local caravan...

Charmayne Allison