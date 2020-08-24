EPA issues Moira Shire three clean-up notices

The Moira Shire has been issued with three clean-up notices by the Environment Protection Authority due to contaminated soil found at the Rowe St basin in Numurkah.

An investigation was launched earlier this year when the EPA was informed of soil containing asbestos at the drainage basin and some of it was transported from the site to transfer station in Strathmerton and Tungamah.

The News understands a community compiled report was submitted to the EPA prompting it to investigate.

EPA north-east regional manager Renee Palmer said all contaminated soil must be removed and disposed at a licensed facility by September 7.

“This notice also requires the council to provide an independently verified Environmental Site Assessment by 31 March 2021 and manage any risks on the site,” she said.

“The other two notices apply to the Strathmerton Waste Transfer Station and the Tungamah Waste Transfer Station.

“These notices require the council to remove all industrial waste (including asbestos-containing materials) that the council has transported from the Rowe St drainage basin to these sites and dispose of the waste at a facility that is properly licensed or permitted to accept it by 31 October 2020.

“EPA will continue its work to ensure the duty holders comply with Victorian regulations in any future transportation and disposal of waste from the sites.”

The nearest sites that accept asbestos are transfer stations in Cosgrove (City of Greater Shepparton) and Bower (Rural City of Wangaratta).

Moira Shire chief executive Mark Henderson said council was working to reach the requirements under the guidance of independent environmental auditors.

“We are comfortable with the EPA’s requirements and the proposed timeframes,” Mr Henderson said.

“We’ve had to reduce the proposed expansion of the Rowe Street retarding basin due to the soil conditions but are satisfied we’ve gone some way to improving its capacity for future storm events.”

The Moira Shire was issued with a minor works pollution abatement notice in May by the EPA.

The News understands the investigation is ongoing.