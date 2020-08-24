News

Freedom Foods land sale finalised

By James Bennett

Council will sell land off Florence St to Freedom Foods.

Greater Shepparton City Council has formally agreed to sell more than 2600 square metres of land to Freedom Foods.

The sale means council will decrease its land size at the Telford drainage basin on Florence St.

Council did not provide the sale price to the News when it was requested on Monday.

Cr Dennis Patterson said the sale supported one of the region's biggest employers.

“They need some more land because it will make them fire compliant with one of their sheds,” he said.

“We're happy to do that at price that is realistic; it has all been done by licence valuers.”

The Freedom Foods southernmost building was deemed non-compliant with the Building Code of Australia.

The new parcel land would allow Freedom Foods to provide an 18 m-wide open space around its perimeter for firefighting purposes.

The milk manufacturer would be required to pay the cost of basin expansion works.

According to a report issued in June by council the works would cost Freedom Food about $500,000.

